India's pomegranates make their debut in Australia

September 10 , 2024
India's Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)-certified pomegranates reached the shores of Australian coasts for the first time at the end of August. 

A consignment weighing 1.1 metric tonnes (MT) consisting of 336 boxes (each weighing 3.5 kg) underwent necessary irradiation treatment at the MSAMB IFC (Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board - Irradiation Facility Centre) in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, as per the agreed work plan, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry reports.

The shipment was completed by Mumbai-based fruit and vegetable exporter Kay Bee Exports using Air India's network and arrived in Melbourne, Australia. 

A work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to export pomegranates to Australia was signed in February this year, which made the process easier for the perishable product. The export process was finally approved after the irradiation process was finalized. 

Irradiation is compulsory for exports to Australia and the U.S. 

According to the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, India is one of the top producers of pomegranates, with a cultivation area of around 275,500 hectares.

Major pomegranate-producing states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

