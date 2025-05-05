The U.S. mango market continues to experience strong growth, driven by increased harvest volumes, particularly from Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic are actively harvesting and packing mangoes for export to the United States.

The U.S. market primarily receives shipments of two mango varieties: Tommy Atkins, accounting for approximately 71% of shipments, and Ataulfo/Honey, representing around 23%.

Limited supplies of other varieties such as Haden, Kent, Mingolo, Manila, Nam Doc Mai, and Thai are also available.

As for size classifications, Ataulfo/Honey large sizes are 16 and larger, while small sizes are 18 and smaller.

Round mangoes vary from extra large (size 7+), large (sizes 8-10), and small (size 12 and smaller).

Trade

For the week ending April 26, total mango shipments to the U.S. reached approximately 3,928,010 boxes. Season-wise, the approximate volumes shipped are:

Mexico: 3,099,478 boxes this week, totaling about 26,576,534 boxes for the season.

Guatemala: 482,848 boxes shipped this week, with a season total of roughly 2,826,059 boxes.

Nicaragua: 114,000 boxes this week, cumulative 580,675 boxes season-to-date.

Dominican Republic: 152,156 boxes this week, totaling approximately 655,103 boxes for the season.

From Week 18 (starting May 3) through Week 22 (ending May 31), overall mango shipments are projected to be about 19% higher than last year. Arrival patterns are expected to continue from Week 19 to Week 23.

Specifically, the 2025 season is expected to see significant growth compared to 2024:

Mexico: about 8% increase YOY.

Guatemala: approximately 23% increase YOY.

Nicaragua: a dramatic increase of around 87% YOY.

