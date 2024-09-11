Medium avocado sizes see price dip in the U.S.

September 11 , 2024
Specialized firm Avobook’s report for week 36 of 2024 noted a strong Peruvian presence, with the South American powerhouse leading avocado supply in Europe with a 68% share of the market. It is followed by Kenya and Tanzania (19%). Other suppliers, such as South Africa, Colombia and Chile, were also present with smaller shares.

In Amsterdam, prices of small sizes remained steady, according to the report, but in Spain, large sizes are stable while small sizes have increased in value. 

In the case of the U.S. market, large grades are stable in price, while medium grades have experienced a drop in price over the last four weeks. 

Mexico dominates the U.S. market with a 75% share, followed by California (17%) and Peru, which has reduced its volume. 

In China, unlike in Europe, Peru has ceded space to Chilean avocados, which now cover a quarter of the market, although prices show irregular fluctuations. 

According to statistics provided in the Avobook report, Chile has increased its exports, dispatching 165 containers, most of them to Europe, and a smaller part to the United States, China and Latin America.

Check all the statistics of Avobook's 35th week report here.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.

