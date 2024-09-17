Cherries might be named Michigan's official state fruit

September 17 , 2024
If the new Senate Bill 1003, introduced by Sen. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) in Lansing, Michigan, is passed, cherries will be formally named Michigan's official state fruit.

Michigan is one of the world's leading producers of tart cherries. This year alone, nearly 70% of all tart cherries grown in the United States have come from the state. Last year, state growers produced 75% of the national crop, a whooping output of 133 million pounds.

Damoose said he introduced the bill to draw attention to Michigan's cherry industry, which has had a hard time for years, and "this year was particularly tough," he added.

This year, Michigan's 2024 sweet cherry season suffered a decrease in output due to adverse weather, which led to a loss in crops and early harvest.

Rains, winds, and diseases caused many growers to lose a high percentage of their cherry crops. Estimates are that Michigan cherry growers lost between 30% and 75% of their crop, depending on the varieties they produce.

In response to the emergency state of cherry production, Michigan's state Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, sent a letter to the federal government seeking emergency aid to help local farmers. 

In the letter to the United States Department of Agriculture, Governor Whitmer detailed that Michigan has faced adverse weather since early April. She highlighted that nine counties, including Grand Traverse—the "cherry capital of the world"—have been particularly hard-hit.

Governor Whitmer stated that while growers implemented protective measures, they were not sufficient, especially as windy conditions reduced their effectiveness. 

The bill to make cherries the official fruit will be sent to the Senate Government Operations Committee for further consideration. Michigan sweet cherry varieties are Emperor Francis, Napoleon, and Schmidt. 

