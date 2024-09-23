Argentine cherry exports poised for growth

As spring approaches in the southern hemisphere, cherry trees are finishing their dormancy phase. Argentine Chamber of Integrated Cherry Producers (CAPCI) general manager Aníbal Caminiti told FreshFruitPortal.com they have confirmed fruit setting in Mendoza orchards.

“The fruit is in formation and they are entering the reddish color in some early varieties,” he said. He added that favorable weather throughout the country has positively impacted the crops. “We have had a significant accumulation of cold hours. The Patagonia zone exceeds the cold accumulation of the last six years by 15%”.

He added that in June, they had already accumulated cold hours for most varieties. The remaining varieties reached full bloom between September 16 and 17.

Caminiti explained that the Royal variety group in Mendoza is close to full bloom and that the Royal Down orchards would be the latest of that group.

“The season has been advancing in all regions by approximately 5 to 10 days so far. So it promises to be an early harvest season,” he added

In the early Rio Negro region, varieties such as Nimba and Pacific Red are expected to be harvested in the last week of October, continuing into the first week of November for those in the Royal group.

He added that Chubut is projected to reach full bloom between September 21 and 25, followed by the southernmost regions.

Caminiti commented that to guarantee good productivity and a good fruit process it is very satisfactory to comply with the cold hours, but then other variables must be taken into account, such as the thermal temperature, which must accumulate degree days to comply with the different phenological stages “and that is happening quite well this year,” he said.

“This year we have had frosts as it usually is in Patagonia. We have already had 11 controlled frosts, with temperatures from 30°F to 26°F. But, during the day the temperature increases, and then the whole phenological process is being fulfilled very satisfactorily,” he explained.

Mendoza's ultra-early fruit occurs on dates similar to the Ovalle area in Chile, in week 42 or so, Caminiti pointed out. He indicated that flowering continues in the Río Negro area and in the Valle Medio, where the early varieties will begin to be harvested at the end of October.

Regarding exports, Mendoza's early fruit is destined for the European and English markets. But “Rio Negro's early fruit is going out by plane to Asian markets,” he said.

He explained that early fruit is not destined for the Asian giant because it is not from pest-free areas.

“Prospects are good to excellent, if the weather remains stable we will have increased production. It will depend on the area, but there may be a 10 to 30% increase in production,” he ventured.

With this, Argentina is set to regain an exportable cherry balance “that will show a 10% to 15% increase.”