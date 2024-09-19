Apple brand KANZI® celebrates 20-year anniversary

KANZI®, one of the world's most-loved apple brands, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season. Since its first commercial harvest in 2004, KANZI® has developed into a synonym for quality and great taste, loved by millions of consumers worldwide thanks to the unique, refreshing sweet, and sour taste.

The involvement and commitment of all the chain partners in the ‘KANZI® club’ have played a crucial role in the success of KANZI®. This multinational club has become a textbook example of organized cooperation within the agri-food sector. Through this collaboration, KANZI® has become one of the favorite apples in households around the world.

Thanks to a controlled production acreage, where licenses are granted only to leading grower organizations in the main apple growing regions, and through customized cultivation support, the club has been able to achieve consistently high product quality, resulting in continuous high consumer demand. KANZI® has firmly established itself on the shelves of retailers on all continents. Annual centrally managed and locally reinforced marketing campaigns have led to strong brand preference and high brand awareness in these markets.

After 20 years the concept has lost none of its momentum, as evidenced by the ongoing expansion of the KANZI® club with new partnerships. This international expansion ensures that the unique apple variety, with its refreshing sweet-sour taste and firm, juicy bite, is grown in more and more countries.

To mark its 20th anniversary, KANZI® is kicking off the new season with a special, pan-European activation. Visitors of the Kanziapple.com website can surprise someone with a special KANZI® 20 Years gift-box. This fun gift contains not only a delicious KANZI® apple for some positive energy, but also a personalized voice message from the sender.

For example, if your friend could use some extra energy for his or her school exams, you can record your personal message via the KANZI® website, enter your friend's address and KANZI® will do the rest.