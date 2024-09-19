By Joy Wing Mau

On August 26th, H.E. Mohamad Bin Sabu, Minister of Malaysia Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, H.E. Datuk Lokman Hakim Bin Ali, Secretary General of Malaysia Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, and H.E. Suraya Pauzi, Consul General of Malaysia in Guangzhou visited Joy Wing Mau Group. Tan Chengzhe, Chairman of PT Swift, Tai Cheeming, Executive Director of PT Swift, and Wong Chonglin, Founder and CEO of Kafu Group, accompanied the delegation as important partners of Malaysia.

The launch ceremony of Joyvio Malaysia Fresh Durian in China was held during the visit, which marked the official entry of Malaysian fresh durian into the Chinese market. Mr. Zhang Jianbing, Vice President of Joy Wing Mau Group, warmly received the delegation.

As one of the largest importers and distributors of durian in the Chinese market, Joy Wing Mau Group is the only Chinese fruit enterprise visited by H.E. Mohamad Bin Sabu during his stay in China.

As remarkable achievements have been made in the China-Malaysia Silk Road, the visit is another example of the deepened economic and trade cooperation in the fruit industry between China and Malaysia on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship.

Minister Mohamad Bin Sabu and his delegation visited the first fully automatic fruit and vegetable vertical cold storage facility in Asia built by Joy Wing Mau Group, which showcases the strength of Joy Wing Mau Group in smart supply chain and cold chain.

Minister Mohamad Bin Sabu affirmed the achievements made by Joy Wing Mau Group to fully leverage its platform and efficiently link fruit trades between China and Malaysia.

They also sampled the Joyvio Musang King fresh durian on-site and recognized its top quality. Afterwards, Minister Mohamed Bin Sabu and Vice President Zhang Jianbing unveiled the launch of Joyvio Malaysia fresh durian in China, marking Joyvio Durian as the first fruit brand to sell fresh Malaysian durian in China.

Joyvio Durian, a high-end brand under Joy Wing Mau Group, one of the first importers of Malaysian fresh durian, continues to lead durian sales in the market, becoming a top durian brand with the highest sales volume in China.

Joyvio Malaysia Fresh Durian arrived in China with the first Malaysia Fresh Durian charter flight. With the omni-channel distribution of Joy Wing Mau Group, the durian have been rapidly shipped to first and second tier cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu through Sam's Club, Olé, AEON, and Hema Fresh, etc.

At the same time, Joy Wing Mau Group accompanied Minister Mohamad Bin Sabu and his delegation to Sam's Club and Olé to participate in the Joyvio Malaysia Fresh Durian Launch Event, where interactive tasting sessions were held. The durian met consumers' demand for top durian, unveiling the sales of Malaysian fresh durian and stimulating a new round of durian consumption boom in China.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship.

The first visit of the Minister of Malaysia Agriculture and Food Security Ministry to Joy Wing Mau Group not only deepens cooperation in fruit trades between China and Malaysia, but also serves as a vivid witness of “fruit trades bolstering greater opening-up” under the Belt and Road initiative.

As a leading enterprise in China's fruit industry, Joy Wing Mau Group promoted the launch of Malaysia fresh durian in the China market through end-to-end coordination with governments, growing regions, enterprises and channels. The Group will continue to leverage its advantages on the global fruit supply chain, continuously expand international cooperation, help to build a more diverse, open, and win-win new ecosystem for fruit trades, and allow the win-win cooperation to benefit more people.