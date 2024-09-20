Individual protective covers (IPCs) protect citrus trees from the Asian citrus psyllid or citrus greening disease, but University of Florida scientists have discovered the cover might also serve as more than just disease protection.

For three years, university researchers monitored trees that were getting infected and had been previously covered with protective mesh bags and saw a clear improvement in fruit yield and quality.

Fernando Alferez, a UF/IFAS associate professor of horticultural sciences, made sure to mention that the fruit quality does decline over time after covers are removed, however the fruit of previously covered trees "it’s still superior to the fruit quality in the trees that are not covered."

Higher quality means more brix, or sugar measurement, in the fruit.

Alferez and other scientists also found that IPC-covered trees produce better-quality fruit for 30 months after planting. Thanks to the high-quality fruit, growers can have an economic return as soon as two-and-a-half years after they plant the trees.

The main reason behind the improvement is that it's highly improbable that trees not protected by IPCs can produce any fruit two-and-a-half years after planting due to early infection.

According to the university's report, Florida's citrus growers have used IPCs for the past seven years to keep the psyllids off their trees and, currently, the method is the best way to protect young trees from the disease.