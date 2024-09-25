German supermarket seizes $7.8M cocaine shipment

September 25 , 2024
Employees at an unidentified discount supermarket chain in Germany discovered 210 lbs. of cocaine hidden inside banana crates, DW.com reported. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $7.8 million.

Workers at two stores of a discount retail chain in Mönchengladbach discovered the cocaine bricks on September 10. Later that same day, drugs were also uncovered at the chain's stores in the nearby cities of Duisburg, Krefeld, Viersen, Heinsberg, and Neuss.

In a statement, Mönchengladbach police said investigators believe the discount retailer was not the intended recipient of the delivery but had received the goods by mistake.

According to police, the shipment originated in South America, arrived at the Belgian port of Antwerp, and was then transported to the supermarket's distribution warehouse in Germany.

