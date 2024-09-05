Ecuador's leading banana producer and second-largest exporter REYBANPAC recently published its biennial sustainability report for 2022 and 2023. This is the first report under the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. The new publication details the good environmental and social practices that the company implemented during this period, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Vicente Wong, CEO of REYBANPAC, states that both 2022 and 2023 were years "marked by resilience and effort", due to the impact of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the increase in input and logistics costs, and the situation of insecurity in Ecuador. Wong also highlighted the crucial role of the team in addressing these challenges.

“Despite the trials, we made progress in our sustainable development objectives, in the responsible management of natural resources such as water, the protection of biodiversity, and the promotion of gender equality by strengthening the role of women in agribusiness,” he said.

In terms of environmental responsibility, the company measured and reported the greenhouse gas emissions of its 43 farms, obtaining a result of 0.146 kgCO2eq per kilogram of bananas in 2023. The company also made progress in its water use optimization projects. In 2023 its irrigation consumption indicator was 0.02 m3/kg of bananas, while the industry average is 0.5 m3/kg of bananas.

In 2023, REYBANPAC established a biofactory at its facilities for the use of microorganisms, which has contributed to improving soil health and reducing the use of pesticides. In addition, the company has been supporting rural communities for 30 years through the Wong Foundation offering access to quality education and programs to develop technical skills.

“We are convinced that education and employment are the main generators of development and wealth”, emphasizes Vicente Wong. The Foundation has four child development centers and three educational units that benefit close to 900 children and young people annually.

Also, through the Productive Technical Baccalaureate (BTP) with a specialization in agricultural entrepreneurship, opportunities for social transformation and economic growth were generated for young people between 18 and 29 years of age, thanks to specialized training in banana production. Thirty-one percent of the participants were women.