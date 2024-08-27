Indian-based research organization plans release of low-glycemic banana variety

The National Research Center for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchirappalli, India, plans to release a new low-glycemic banana variety suited for consumers with diabetes this year.

The organization's director R. Selvarajan said the new banana has already received approval from the State Approval Committee and is awaiting final clearance from the Centre.

The director released the news while speaking at the Centre’s 31st Foundation Day and Kisan Mela last Monday, a forum that focused on Banana Diversity and Wealth from Waste.

According to the representative, while most existing bananas have a glycemic index of around 70, the new variety would have a value of 51, making it suitable for diabetic patients.