The Association of Colombian Banana Growers (AUGURA) gathers banana producers and traders from Antioquia and Magdalena, representing 78% of the country's banana cultivation area for export. Currently, Augura is focused on improving sustainability in the Colombian banana industry.

The association's president, Emerson Aguirre Medina, recently traveled to Spain to participate in Fruit Attraction 2024 to promote this initiative.

In a phone call with FreshFruitPortal.com, Aguirre Medina discussed AUGURA's commitment to environmental, social, and labor sustainability. He explained that the Colombian banana industry holds 11 certifications, highlighting the economic costs associated with sustainability efforts. Aguirre Medina noted that 100% of workers in the sector are formally employed, contributing approximately 75% of the income to the municipalities where banana cultivation occurs.

Aguirre Medina highlighted that 92% of the workforce is unionized, and the industry provides the highest salaries in Colombian agriculture, with workers earning the equivalent of two legal minimum wages. He emphasized that shared responsibility across the entire supply chain is crucial for the industry's sustainable development.

The executive acknowledged the challenges faced by the sector, including low prices and increasing demands, which have led some growers to switch to other crops. However, he emphasized the industry's commitment to maintaining and respecting collective bargaining processes and supporting worker incomes, as the banana industry is a significant employer, with one worker per hectare of cultivation.

He highlighted AUGURA's proactive approach to addressing sustainability in the Colombian banana industry, focusing on environmental, social, and labor aspects to ensure the sector's long-term viability and competitiveness.

To continue on the path to sustainability, the Colombian banana industry is requesting an increase in banana prices. Aguirre pointed out, "In the last 10 years, apple prices have tripled while banana prices have decreased by 15%."

"We continue to face commercial pressure, and in European supermarkets, bananas are often discounted, with the effort to add value to the product not being properly recognized," he explained.

Aguirre emphasized the need to respect labor rights, as well as to address cost and production issues.

When asked about ongoing initiatives, Aguirre said Colombia has positioned itself as the leading banana supplier to Europe, with 64% of exports going to that market. He noted that they have met with supermarkets and international cooperation entities and participated in panels at the Fruit Attraction trade fair.