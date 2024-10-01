Global Cherry Summit expands and grows towards 2025

The sixth Global Cherry Summit will be held on April 22, 2025, at the Monticello Conference Center in San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile. By adding the infrastructure of the Monticello Arena for the conference and talks, the 2025 event marks a milestone in the history of the meeting with an expanded format and continued growth in demand for participation.

This past year’s event welcomed more than 1,400 participants from around the world, from Argentina to China, and 80 sponsoring companies. Organized jointly by Yentzen Group and the Chilean Fruit Cherry Committee (Ex-ASOEX), the expanded 2025 summit expects to host more than 1,800 attendees without losing the quality of the traditional valued experience of the Global Cherry Summit. It is positioned as the key platform for the discussion of trends, challenges, and opportunities of the cherry industry worldwide.

The Summit offers participants a comprehensive overview of the variables influencing the growth and development of this crop that continues to set milestones, with a special focus on marketing, supply and demand, analysis of emerging markets, and marketing and communication strategies to maximize reach and success in the industry.

“Our industry has experienced significant growth in recent years and will undoubtedly continue to do so in light of the work we are doing to increase penetration in current markets, diversify markets, and boost the quality of cherries,” says Claudia Soler, executive director of the Cherry Fruit Committee of Chile. “For this reason, it is essential to participate in the Cherry Summit, an event that we are proud of for the transformation it has had at a national and international level.”

The panel discussions and talks with leading industry proponents will address crucial and real issues, looking ahead to the upcoming seasons. "We are committed to offering top-level content that responds to the needs and expectations of all the actors in the cherry value chain," explains Gustavo Yentzen, CEO of Yentzen Group.

Almost seven months before the event, the Global Cherry Summit already has 80% of its booths confirmed, reflecting the continued interest and commitment of the sector to this meeting that promises to be an unmissable experience for all industry players, providing a unique space for the exchange of knowledge and the generation of new business opportunities for one of Chile's greatest prides: the cherry.