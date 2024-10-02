DiMuto, a global leader in agritech, announced the launch of its cutting-edge AI-Powered Marketplace Assistant, a game-changing tool designed to revolutionize procurement operations for the agriculture industry.

Developed as part of the exclusive Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First (Singapore) program, DiMuto is one of the pioneering companies selected to harness AI innovation in their business operations.

Research suggests that retailer procurement teams spend up to 30% of their time wrestling with the inefficiencies of sourcing high-quality produce during off-seasons and verifying the reliability of suppliers. Furthermore, with increasing supply chain disruptions, constant cost fluctuations, and demand forecasting challenges, new buyers in retail procurement teams face

a steep learning curve that even experienced buyers find challenging. These challenges are not just about logistics; they translate into significant delays in decision-making and lost sales opportunities in a market that cannot afford downtime.

DiMuto's AI-Powered Marketplace Assistant addresses these inefficiencies by streamlining the entire procurement process, enabling teams to focus on strategic decision-making rather than administrative tasks. The AI-Powered Marketplace Assistant allows businesses to effectively outsource their procurement process, making sourcing produce faster and simpler.

With the AI Assistant integrated into the DiMuto platform, businesses can instantly tap into a wealth of information about seasonal produce, including storage tips and supplier recommendations.

By engaging with the AI, users can inquire about a broad array of procurement-related topics— from seasonal availability to storage best practices—and receive accurate, real-time responses, all backed by DiMuto’s extensive network of verified suppliers. Additionally, the AI Assistant serves as an educational tool for new buyers, helping them learn more about the products they are considering for purchase, including key features and usage tips. This ensures that users make informed decisions, enhancing their overall procurement experience.

In addition to sourcing, the AI Assistant takes it one step further—users can simply tell the AI Assistant what they need, and it will automatically create a quote on their behalf. This cuts down the entire process of order by up to 80%, significantly enhancing efficiency.

Beyond aiding procurement teams, the platform's traceability features significantly enhance the capabilities of quality control and sustainability teams. Each product is linked to a unique QR code that ensures its authenticity and safety while promoting sustainable practices through transparent supply chain insights.

This traceability allows quality control teams to monitor the product journey, identifying any issues that could compromise quality. Furthermore, by providing real-time data on freshness and shelf life, the platform helps reduce food waste. Overall, this traceability feature empowers commercial teams to drive business growth, ensuring consistent access to high-quality products year-round.

“Imagine being able to source top-quality, traceable products without the hassle. That’s what we’ve built with our AI-powered assistant,” said Gary Loh, Founder and CEO of DiMuto. “We’re not just simplifying procurement—we’re reimagining it, and we’re proud to do so with the support of Google’s AI First Accelerator Program.”

With the launch of its AI-powered assistant, DiMuto is revolutionizing interactions across the agriculture industry, reshaping how suppliers, buyers, retailers, and teams focused on procurement and sustainability collaborate and conduct business. The introduction of this AI powered tool redefines traditional processes, allowing businesses to handle their complex operations more effectively.