Florida citrus production forecast to decline after Hurricane Milton

In the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture citrus crop forecast released this month, the department projects a decline in all Florida citrus production since the USDA’s October 2024 crop estimate, except for lemons.

The report projects an output of 12 million boxes of oranges, a 20% decrease in orange production; 1.2 million boxes of grapefruit, a 33% decrease from last season's final production if realized; and 350,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos, a 13% decrease for both fruits. The lemon production forecast remains at 500,000 boxes, unchanged from the October estimate.

The USDA's latest forecast reflects Hurricane Milton's impact on Florida's citrus sector. Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner says the USDA's October forecast did not account for the adverse weather event that struck the state on October 9, 2024.

"Despite the obstacles we face, Florida citrus growers are resilient and remain dedicated to sustaining Florida’s citrus industry. However, Florida’s citrus growers cannot sustain the industry alone," said Joyner. "The path forward will require investments in hurricane recovery, as well as continued research and innovation. Our growers are determined to overcome these challenges and continue delivering fresh, wholesome orange juice to consumers worldwide."

Florida Citrus Mutual says it is actively working with the federal government to provide hurricane relief dollars to aid Florida citrus growers after Hurricane Milton devastated Florida’s citrus belt in early October 2024. In the upcoming legislative session, beginning in March 2025, they will prioritize advocacy efforts to secure resources to address ongoing challenges affecting farmers and citrus production.

According to a preliminary assessment released by Florida's Department of Agriculture, Milton caused an estimated $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in damages to Florida's crops and agricultural infrastructure. Citrus farmers were already anticipating a decrease in future production after the Category 3 hurricane made landfall on the state's citrus belt.