Late start to South African table grape season with slight increase in exports projected

December 12 , 2024

The 2024-25 South African table grape season is up and running, with producers expecting good-quality fruit, and export volumes projected to increase by 1% compared to last season, attributed to newer generation cultivars coming into full production.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with Denene Erasmus, marketing development & communications manager at the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) who said that all indications are that it will be a normal season.

"A national crop estimate of 76.4 million cartons is anticipated, with the upper limit expected at approximately 78.7 million cartons and the lower limit expected at approximately 74.1 million cartons," Erasmus said. "This figure represents a 6% increase on five-year average volumes, positioning South Africa well to supply global markets with sufficient quality product."

On the week ending December 6, SATI reported that a total of 4.32 million cartons were inspected for export up until Week 48, which is 30% less than the same time last year due to a later start to the season.

Additionally, a total of 1.88 million cartons were exported up until week 48, which is 29% lower than the previous season to date.

Regarding export markets, Erasmus said, "One of the top priorities has been, and remains, maintaining SA’s position as a preferred supplier in our key markets – the UK and EU which together accounted for 77% of total table grape exports in the 2023/24 season."

South Africa currently has access to 16 of the world’s top 20 table grape importing countries and "ensuring we continue to supply these markets with a consistent, quality product is a top priority," according to Erasmus.

Industry challenges

Like many other farmers around the world, South Africa's table grape growers have had to adapt to changing and unseasonal weather patterns.

"One of SATI’s core functions is to spearhead research that will help farmers improve production efficiencies and adapt to unseasonal weather," Erasmus indicated.

Additionally, she pointed out the impact of rising input costs, which "requires constant improvements in farm-level efficiency."

"The logistical challenges South African fruit exporters have experienced have been well documented," Erasmus said. "SATI has taken a pro-active approach to this which included building closer relationships with stakeholders such as Transnet Port Terminals and national and provincial Western Cape government."

As a result, she said they have seen improvement in communication between the industry and these stakeholders and they are supporting efforts that are underway to resolve challenges at the ports.

According to the latest report by SATI, the Port of Cape Town is now operating 7 out of 9 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and 24 out of 30 rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes. The other two STS cranes were expected to be operational this week, and RTG availability increased to 28 since December 6, 2024.

"Productivity measured in terms of gross crane moves per hour (GCH) has increased markedly compared with the same time last year. GCH measured for week 48 was 17, compared with 12 for the same week last year," the report states.

Industry growth

Asked about new market opportunities, Erasmus indicated that for SATI, alongside market retention, market development is equally important.

"We are currently exploring opportunities to expand SA table grape exports to Southeast Asia, the USA, and Canada," she assured.

In the 2023-24 season, the top five varieties exported by South Africa were: Crimson Seedless, Sweet Globe, Sweet Celebration, Prime, and AutumnCrisp.

