Mexican mango export season comes to an end

The Mexican mango export season has concluded, with only a small volume remaining for the local market.

José Ángel Crespo, President of the Mango Exporters Association of Mexico (EMEX), told Freshfruitportal.com that this season, around 90% of all exports were destined for the U.S., totaling around 82 million boxes from all the country's producing states.

He said that this year they faced some climatic adversities, including drought, which had a direct effect on the value of the fruit.

“With less fruit available, there is more competition to buy mangoes to market them for export, so it becomes a more expensive fruit. This is beneficial for the producer because his fruit is worth more,” Crespo said.

During the recently concluded season, Crespo estimates there was a nearly 20-30% drop in production year-on-year.

Crespo explained that at the beginning of the season, they found an "empty" U.S. market.

“At the beginning of our season, from January to April, we had rising prices, and in May-June production normalized a little, so prices normalized,” he said and added that at the end of the season, there was a slightly better price increase compared to previous years.

Drought

The president of EMEX said that drought was the greatest challenge for the industry, “because it causes a drop in production and to medium-sized fruit that can't grow, it also tends to dehydrate and the fruit ripens faster.”

Despite this, Crespo said that on the positive side, since there is no rainfall, there is no effect on external quality, because there is no rain stain on the fruit.

The projection has been changing regarding drought because, as the EMEX leader commented, they have seen plenty of rain, “so we are predicting that we can have a good season in 2025 with more groundwater."

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of improving production and implementing technified irrigation in the fields, “for key points such as when the fruit is forming. It is a high-value investment that requires support and financing."

Production and monitoring issues

Regarding production, Crespo said the country exported around 82 million boxes this season, however, he thinks the industry could have exported much more.

"The drought was not the only problem, but also the measure of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which restricted phytosanitary control functions they eliminated Sunday controls," he said.

“This reduced work by one day, and since we use a hydrothermal system, production continues. The fact of not having treatments on Sunday means that on Monday we have no fruit to operate, so they are practically stopping us for two days, which is causing a 10 to 15% decrease in production,” Crespo indicated.

He added that the initiative came into effect at the beginning of this season, “so, practically all season we were working like this, only at the end of the season we were able to approach and they allowed us to work on Sundays in the northern packinghouses because there were already enough inspectors to make the rotation. And they saw that it works, so we want to continue talking with them to allow us to make the rotation for the whole season for all the states.”

Additionally, Crespo voiced his concern over the issue of security, recalling that during the season, a mango packing plant was closed due to insecurity in the sector, and in Michoacán, avocado inspectors were assaulted, which seized inspections for two weeks.

"So we are in a very vulnerable situation," he assured.

Markets

He indicated that the main destination for Mexican mangoes due to its proximity is the United States: “About 90% of Mexico's exports go to the United States, followed by Canada, Europe, and Asia, where we are working a little to mobilize our production.”

Given the relevance of the United States, he specified that they are working with the National Mango Board, “which is our ally in the destination for the promotion of mangoes, so we are implementing a promotion strategy at times when there is more production.”

Related article: Mango shipments from Mexico to the United States on the rise