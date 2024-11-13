Guatemala: Initial Hass avocado exports to U.S. could exceed 1,000MT

Guatemala has been seeking to open the U.S. market to its Hass avocado production for decades. Finally, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) published in the Federal Register the final notice of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) that allows the import of the fruit, if the established sanitary and phytosanitary requirements are met.

While the news is a big step forward for the Guatemalan avocado industry, the U.S. Embassy explained that while the publication of the final notice completes the regulatory (or legal) process, there are additional steps necessary before avocado exports from Guatemala to the United States can begin.

“This announcement is a big step forward for Guatemalan Hass avocados to reach the U.S. market and households, which means more economic prosperity for local producers, the country, and the region,” the embassy said.

According to the Guatemalan government, in 2022, the country exported 10.8 metric tons of avocados, worth $11.7 million. The USDA estimates that Guatemala's initial exports to the United States could be around 1,700 metric tons, worth an approximate value of $14.5 million.

If production increases annually, exports could exceed 15,000 metric tons by 2030, with an approximate value of $45 million. The sector is also expected to create more formal jobs than the 13,000 it currently provides, offering better opportunities in local communities and alternatives to irregular migration.

The U.S. Government discussed with the Association of Avocado Producers (ANAGUACATE) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA) of Guatemala, the responsible use of water and the prevention of deforestation in areas suitable for avocado cultivation.

“The notice comes after following the APHIS plant product import approval process that Guatemala initiated in 2019. To move this process forward quickly, the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala has worked closely with MAGA and the private sector to conduct field visits in Guatemala and the United States, share best practices, build the capacity of growers, inspectors, and other officials, and establish standards to reduce quarantine pest risks in the exchange of this new product between the two countries,” the embassy said.

The same line noted that “the United States recognizes that agriculture in Guatemala is an important economic engine for rural development and food security. Through the Agricultural Value Chain Projects, USAID supports small farmers to diversify their crops, improve the quality of their products, and enter high-value markets, such as avocados.

The embassy concluded its statement by indicating, “For this reason, the United States values the collaboration with MAGA to promote agriculture, ensure safe and secure trade between our countries, and support local producers.”

“The U.S. Government reaffirms its commitment to the agricultural sector in Guatemala. That Guatemala can export Hass avocados to the United States is another success for both countries and the prosperity of Central America - a success to savor!”

Related article: APHIS authorizes the importation of Hass avocado from Guatemala to the US