New Port of Antioquia in Colombia will boost fruit exports starting 2025

The Port of Antioquia in Colombia is currently under construction and will serve as a multipurpose terminal. Its construction phase is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Located on the southeastern side of the Gulf of Urabá in Antioquia, the port will have the capacity to handle general cargo, vehicles, refrigerated and dry containers, and solid and liquid bulk, excluding hydrocarbons.

The port terminal will prioritize technology, safety, and high-quality processes, infrastructure, and services to capitalize on the opportunities presented by its strategic location as the closest port in the Caribbean—350 kilometers away—from Colombia's main production and consumption centers.

Agro-exports rely on every link in the export chain to reach the final consumer, and ports play a fundamental role in managing export shipments. This is especially critical for fruit, which is a perishable product and requires rapid handling to ensure it is shipped as quickly as possible.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with the executive president of the National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex), Javier Diaz, who noted that the Port of Antioquia is multipurpose and located in deep water, at 16.5 meters, which allows the arrival of various types of vessels.

He emphasized that infrastructure in the Caribbean is essential for exports.

When asked about the opening date, he said the port should start operations by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

He elaborated that the port has five berthing positions and added, “Surely, by the middle of the year they will be able to expand to two or three. The truth is that by the end of 2025, there should be five berthing positions.”

He explained that the Port of Antioquia has foreign investment, including support from the World Bank through the IFC, in addition to national investors.

Diaz also noted that general cargo will have a capacity of 450,000 tons, 650,000 containers, and 2.5 million tons of solid bulk.

“The port allows the arrival of large ships, as it is 16.5 meters deep, so there is no problem of access for modern ships of 24,000 containers, which is what will arrive in Chancay. In addition, it will have a total of 1,200 plugs for refrigerated containers at the same time,” Diaz said.

Agro-exports and the Port of Antioquia

Javier Diaz analyzed the port's contribution to the development of Colombia's agro-exports and noted, “Bananas, Hass avocados, coffee, and exotic fruits, including pitahaya and uchuva, will be exported since they will have the possibility of using refrigerated containers. Whatever is required in terms of fruits that today leave through Santa Marta or Cartagena will also be able to leave through the Port of Antioquia.”

He indicated that the new port will feature the latest technology and specifications, saying, “It is a modern port that will offer better conditions for export and help preserve the quality of the fruit.”

“The Port of Antioquia is going to be in the Caribbean, in the Atlantic, and the objective is to reach the East Coast of the United States and Europe, which currently receive a significant portion of Colombia's fruit exports.”

Diaz concluded by saying that Colombia has significant potential to grow its agricultural and fruit exports.

“Normally, one clashes with the issue of infrastructure, and this project comes to solve that. It offers modern infrastructure to reach international markets, and we have to take advantage of it,” he commented.