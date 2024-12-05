Leading citrus exporting countries in 2023

By: Fluctuante

Citrus fruits, native to Southeast Asia, have conquered the world thanks to their vibrant flavor, versatility, and nutritional value. Not only have these fruits been the protagonists of the first trade routes, connecting cultures and regions, but today they are a key pillar in global trade.

Citrus exports drive local economies and meet the growing demand for fresh, healthy, and sustainable food around the world.

In global trade, citrus fruits play an essential role thanks to their high vitamin C content, their use in the food industry and their growing prominence in markets seeking sustainable products.

Major exporters have developed robust supply chains, diversifying markets, and adopting technologies to improve product quality and presentation.

More than just a fruit, citrus represents an economic engine for many countries, generating thousands of jobs and consolidating entire regions as agricultural leaders.

Its impact transcends borders, indicating innovation, competitiveness, and development in global agribusiness.

Spain: World leader in fresh citrus exports.

Main products: Oranges, mandarins, and lemons.

Key markets: Europe, especially Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Competitive advantages: Advanced post-harvest handling technology; Proximity to major European markets; and Quality and sustainability certifications.

Spain accounts for approximately 25% of the world's fresh citrus trade.

South Africa

Main products: Oranges, lemons, and tangerines.

Key markets: Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Competitive advantages: Counter-season to northern hemisphere markets and efficient, high-quality production.

China: Giant in Production and Exports

Main products: Mandarins, Grapefruits, Oranges, and Lemons, especially mandarins and their seedless varieties, which are highly demanded in international trade.

Key markets: Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Competitive advantages: It is the world's largest citrus producer, which allows it to cover both domestic consumption and exports; its advanced infrastructure facilitates transportation and marketing in global markets; and innovation in varieties and modern agricultural practices.

Turkey

Main products: Mandarins, lemons, and oranges.

Key markets: Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

Competitive advantages: Competitive prices and increasing production of varieties such as Satsuma mandarin.

Challenges: Economic and climatic instability.

Egypt

Main products: Oranges and lemons.

Key markets: Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

Competitive advantages: Competitive prices, geographical proximity to Europe, and growth in agricultural technology.

United States

Main products: Lemons, oranges, and grapefruit.

Key markets: Canada, South Korea, and Japan.

Competitive advantages: Recognized quality brand (California and Florida) and well-developed export logistics.

Challenges: High production costs and competition from emerging countries.

Mexico

Main products: Lemons (especially Persian and Mexican lemons), oranges, and mandarins.

Key markets: United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

Competitive advantages: Geographical proximity to the United States, one of the largest citrus consumers; large-scale production with varieties that are highly valued in the international market; and harvest seasons that allow supplying global markets when other producers face limitations.

Challenges: Competition with southern hemisphere countries (such as Argentina and South Africa) and price fluctuations due to global supply.

Morocco

Main products: Mandarins, clementines, oranges, and lemons.

Key markets: North America and Europe.

Competitive advantages: Geographical proximity to Europe and booming production of seedless varieties.

Challenges: Growing competition in the Mediterranean.