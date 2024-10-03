Naturipe Farms expands into Florida with 200+ acres of strawberries

Naturipe Farms , a global berry producer, has announced the expansion of its strawberry growing operations into Florida, with hundreds of acres of strawberry fields in Central Florida.

At the heart of this development is the Chavez family of Berry Red Farms in Duette, Florida. Since 2004, Merced and Dee Chavez have transformed their initial six leased acres into a flourishing 200-acre strawberry operation. The company says their dedication and resilience reflect core values, including strong ties to the land and a commitment to high-quality, fresh produce, that they share with Naturipe Farms.

“We are thrilled to offer our retailers more local options for stocking sweet, succulent strawberries,” says Jim Roberts, president of sales at Naturipe Farms. “Our experience growing strawberries, along with blueberries and other produce in Florida, directly benefits both the retailer and the customer. We’re looking forward to growing our operations in Florida even further as we move forward.”

The expansion boasts benefits for retailers and customers alike. In addition to the increased availability of Naturipe’s strawberries for retailers in the region, the strawberries will have a decreased transit distance, longer growing seasons, and will be on the shelves closer to their harvest, resulting in optimal freshness.

Naturipe Farms unites growers who share a deep connection to the land and a passion for producing high-quality berries. By integrating the local knowledge and commitment of Florida's farming community, Naturipe continues to enhance its reputation for delivering produce while fostering strong agricultural practices.