The University of Georgia has released preliminary information on Hurricane Helene's effect on the state's pecans, saying the storm's impacts have been "absolutely devastating," not only for the pecan industry but for many communities in Eastern Georgia.

Extension Horticulture Specialist for pecans at the University of Georgia, Lenny Wells, said the hurricane has been by far the worst the state has experienced.

The University reported that most growers have stated that large pecan trees, 40-50 years and up have suffered "about a 70% loss and younger trees have suffered somewhere around a 40% loss." Pecan trees have been blown completely down, and many growers have been left with only five or six trees left standing, or none.

Trees were also broken up, green nuts were blown from the trees, and the remaining ones had their leaves shredded and stripped.

Wells says that for some of the orchards to consider harvesting in the future, trees and debris will have to be removed in advance. He estimates, using the county-level data from the most recent Georgia Farm Gate Survey, that "the counties in the affected area make up at least 23% of Georgia’s pecan acreage."

He urges growers to contact their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) to report and document damage, and apply for clean-up funds, an option that might not be available for some growers who simply don't have a clean path into the orchard.

He reassured that although it might take time to get back to a semblance of normalcy, "the pecan industry is already working hard to get growers assistance through these and other means."

The University anticipated that the storm would affect Georgia's pecan production region and urged growers to make sure that irrigation was turned off to give ground as much drying time as possible.

Crop losses alone could trigger $7 billion in insurance payouts, the United States Department of Agriculture estimated this Tuesday.