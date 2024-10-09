BLOOM FRESH expands breeding portfolio to blueberries

Fruit breeding organization BLOOM FLESH announced the acquisition of the Inka's Berries program, further expanding its global footprint in the development of innovative, high-quality fruit varieties.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the BLOOM FRESH commitment to secure a tastier, healthier, and more sustainable future through the power of natural breeding, for growers, consumers, and the planet.

Inka’s Berries was founded in Peru and is a blueberry breeding program responsible for creating premium varieties such as Abril Blue+ and Alessia Blue+ together with an extensive pipeline of new blueberry selections in development that can play a major role in the future of food security.

Their no-chill requirements, give them adaptability to diverse growing conditions. As well as operating and growing in the lead market of Peru, the Inka’s Berries varieties have already begun to expand to countries in South America, Europe and Africa, with great potential for further growth of the blueberry market.

This acquisition will allow BLOOM FRESH to leverage its global scale in table grapes and cherries breeding to expand on this market growth and unlock the potential of these varieties worldwide.

Josep Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH said that the organization is thrilled to bring Inka's expertise to the family.

“Inka’s Berries breeding program is unique in its ability to cultivate blueberries in new regions and geographies," he states. "Together, we will continue our mission to drive sustainability and innovation in fruit breeding, offering growers and consumers around the world the highest quality fruit varieties.”

Carlos Gereda Cornejo, Founder & Chairman of Inka’s Berries added that "as the original no-chill blueberry breeding programme in Peru, Inka’s Berries varieties are uniquely positioned to transform the presence of blueberries in Peru and around the world. We are very proud of what we have achieved to introduce this amazing breeding programme to the world. We feel that now is the perfect time to partner with a forward-thinking company like BLOOM FRESH to expand the footprint and accelerate the impact of our blueberry programme worldwide.”

BLOOM FRESH is recognized for its world-class breeding programmes in table grapes, cherries, raisins and now blueberries. The company is dedicated to development of new fruit varieties using natural breeding techniques, developing disease-resistant, climate change resilient and flavourful fruit varieties that enhance the consumer experience while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The acquisition strengthens the BLOOM FRESH ambition of increasing fruit consumption worldwide by offering premium, high-quality varieties that can be grown in diverse climates. This move also aligns with the company’s sustainability goals, focusing on providing innovative solutions to some of the major challenges facing the fruit industry such as climate change and food waste.