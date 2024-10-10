Sinclair and Zespri launch compostable label

Fruit labeling technology firm Sinclair and kiwifruit marketer Zespri have announced the launch of a new compostable label, the Sinclair T55. The innovative product is a major step forward in fresh produce packaging and environmental responsibility, the companies said in a joint release.

The T55 decomposes and biodegrades without leaving any harmful residues in the environment, and it is certified by TÜV AUSTRIA, ABA, and DIN CERTCO.

Additionally, the compostable label offers a “minimal packaging solution”, thus reducing waste compared to other types of packaging. It can be placed directly into home compost bins and composted together with fruit peels and other organic waste.

“This achievement is unique, the industrial and domestic certifications achieved attest to our tireless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to the fruit and vegetable sector through environmentally responsible solutions,” said Sinclair CEO Colin Woodward. “We are convinced that the T55 sets a new standard in fresh produce packaging, reducing the use of plastics and helping to create a more sustainable future.”

Certified for end-of-life performance, the T55 meets Sinclair's high standards for automated, high-speed application in high-speed automated high-speed application on packaging machines and throughout the supply chain.

It offers “excellent adhesion” to fruits and vegetables, also displaying essential product information such as origin, variety, PLU codes, and barcodes along with the brand name.

“The collaboration with Sinclair reflects our commitment to adopting more sustainable practices in our global supply chain,” added Zespri CEO Jason Te Brake. “Exploring more sustainable options for fruit labels has been one of our priorities over the past few years, as these provide consumers with the reassurance that they are buying authentic, safe and high-quality Zespri kiwifruit.

Te Brake assured his company intends to replace all labels with this new fully compostable label during a transition period next year.