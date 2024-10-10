Westfalia Fruit celebrates historic first shipment of avocados from South Africa to China

October 10 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Westfalia Fruit celebrates historic first shipment of avocados from South Africa to China

Westfalia Fruit, a multinational supplier of avocados and fresh fruit, announced its inaugural shipment of avocados from South Africa to China.

The company said this milestone marks a significant expansion of it's global footprint and underscores its commitment to quality and sustainability in the avocado industry.

This achievement strengthens Westfalia Fruit’s presence in one of the world’s largest economies. It underscores its broader strategy of entering high-potential global markets, such as its entrance in India a few years ago. It represents a major step forward in Westfalia’s global expansion and is a landmark achievement for the South African avocado sector, the company said in a release.  

On October 8, 2024, the first container of South African avocados from Westfalia Fruit arrived in Shanghai,  where the Shanghai Customs conducted the inspection. The historic moment and the container will be featured at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November, where it will be recognized as the first such import from South Africa. 

An opening ceremony was held on 10 October 2024, at Huizhan Market in Shanghai, with some of the avocados being sent to retail supermarkets across southern and northern China.  

This shipment follows the successful conclusion of a phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and  China, signed in August 2023, after years of dedicated efforts to secure access to this vital market. With  China’s rapidly growing demand for fresh produce, particularly premium fruits like avocados, South Africa is well-positioned to diversify its export markets. 

South Africa's geographical advantage—shorter transit times compared to Latin American suppliers—gives the country a competitive edge in delivering fresh, high-quality avocados to China. This development positions  South African avocados as a premium product in the Chinese market, providing a timely alternative to other international suppliers, especially during peak seasons when supply constraints are common. 

As one of the world’s largest markets, China represents a tremendous opportunity for Westfalia Fruit. This market access will enable the company to ensure a steady supply of avocados during critical periods,  enhancing its position as a global leader in the avocado industry. 

Hans Boyum, Commercial Director for Africa at Westfalia Fruit, commented: “As we celebrate our first shipment of Westfalia Fruit avocados to China, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone for our company and the South African avocado industry. This achievement not only highlights our commitment to quality and sustainability but also reinforces our dedication to expanding our global footprint. We look  forward to sharing our exceptional avocados with consumers in China and establishing a strong, lasting  presence in this vibrant market.” 

China’s expanding middle class and increasing demand for healthy, nutritious food make it a key growth market for South African avocados. Westfalia Fruit is well-positioned to meet this demand and contribute to the sector’s growth by ensuring a reliable and high-quality supply of avocados to Chinese consumers. 

Related article: The impacts and strategies of Westfalia's avocado expansion in Asia

You might also be interested in


Over 600 kilos of cocaine seized in avocado shipment at Rotterdam port
Avocados From Mexico® obtains the Great Place To Work Certification™ 2024
Colombian Hass avocado industry announces new country brand
Hass Avocado Board's impact on the increase of avocado consumption in the US
Q&A: Colombia presents its country brand, 'Avocados from Colombia'
Tight California avocado supply as growers rush to pick more fruit
USDA seeking comments on Proposed Rule changing maturity requirements for South Florida avocados
Australia collaborates with Chinese avocado importer to strengthen trade relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands