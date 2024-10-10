Westfalia Fruit celebrates historic first shipment of avocados from South Africa to China

Westfalia Fruit, a multinational supplier of avocados and fresh fruit, announced its inaugural shipment of avocados from South Africa to China.

The company said this milestone marks a significant expansion of it's global footprint and underscores its commitment to quality and sustainability in the avocado industry.

This achievement strengthens Westfalia Fruit’s presence in one of the world’s largest economies. It underscores its broader strategy of entering high-potential global markets, such as its entrance in India a few years ago. It represents a major step forward in Westfalia’s global expansion and is a landmark achievement for the South African avocado sector, the company said in a release.

On October 8, 2024, the first container of South African avocados from Westfalia Fruit arrived in Shanghai, where the Shanghai Customs conducted the inspection. The historic moment and the container will be featured at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November, where it will be recognized as the first such import from South Africa.

An opening ceremony was held on 10 October 2024, at Huizhan Market in Shanghai, with some of the avocados being sent to retail supermarkets across southern and northern China.

This shipment follows the successful conclusion of a phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and China, signed in August 2023, after years of dedicated efforts to secure access to this vital market. With China’s rapidly growing demand for fresh produce, particularly premium fruits like avocados, South Africa is well-positioned to diversify its export markets.

South Africa's geographical advantage—shorter transit times compared to Latin American suppliers—gives the country a competitive edge in delivering fresh, high-quality avocados to China. This development positions South African avocados as a premium product in the Chinese market, providing a timely alternative to other international suppliers, especially during peak seasons when supply constraints are common.

As one of the world’s largest markets, China represents a tremendous opportunity for Westfalia Fruit. This market access will enable the company to ensure a steady supply of avocados during critical periods, enhancing its position as a global leader in the avocado industry.

Hans Boyum, Commercial Director for Africa at Westfalia Fruit, commented: “As we celebrate our first shipment of Westfalia Fruit avocados to China, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone for our company and the South African avocado industry. This achievement not only highlights our commitment to quality and sustainability but also reinforces our dedication to expanding our global footprint. We look forward to sharing our exceptional avocados with consumers in China and establishing a strong, lasting presence in this vibrant market.”

China’s expanding middle class and increasing demand for healthy, nutritious food make it a key growth market for South African avocados. Westfalia Fruit is well-positioned to meet this demand and contribute to the sector’s growth by ensuring a reliable and high-quality supply of avocados to Chinese consumers.