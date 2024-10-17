By Pewman Innovation

Climate change is drastically transforming agriculture. Extreme weather events like frost and drought are becoming more frequent, reducing crop productivity and causing significant economic losses. In this context, biotechnology emerges as a key tool to offer innovative solutions, enabling farmers to adapt and protect their harvests.

Frosts: CRIOPROTECT Tackles the Challenge

Frosts are one of the biggest risks farmers face. Every year, thousands of hectares of crops worldwide suffer damage from low temperatures, cutting yields or wiping out harvests entirely. Pewman Innovation, a Chilean biotech startup, has developed CRIOPROTECT, a biostimulant designed to shield crops from frost damage by leveraging microorganisms from extreme environments.

CRIOPROTECT harnesses the properties of Pseudomonas pewmanensis, a bacterium discovered in Antarctica by Pewman’s co-founder, Dr. José Manuel Pérez-Donoso. This innovative formulation uses bacteria and nanotechnology to protect crops through three key mechanisms. First, it forms an anti-freeze insulating layer. Second, it increases the concentration of intracellular solutes in plant cells, enhancing their resistance to cold. Lastly, it displaces ice-nucleating microorganisms, preventing damaging ice crystal formation.

In 2024 alone, this biotechnological solution successfully safeguarded over 35,000 hectares of crops across Chile.

Drought: Conquering Heat and Water Scarcity with NANOFORTE

Drought is another major challenge for modern agriculture, exacerbated by climate change. High temperatures and water shortages not only reduce crop productivity but also degrade soil health over time, making it less fertile. To tackle this issue, Pewman Innovation developed NANOFORTE, a biostimulant that combines microorganisms from the Atacama Desert and Antarctica with oxygen nanobubble technology.

NANOFORTE enhances soil permeability, helping roots absorb nutrients and water more efficiently—critical during drought conditions. As an organic product, it also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, promoting more sustainable farming practices. NANOFORTE has become a valuable ally for farmers, enabling them to maintain crop yields even under adverse climatic conditions.

Pewman Innovation: Chilean Biotechnology for Global Impact

Founded in 2019 by three Chilean scientists, Pewman Innovation's mission is to leverage the unique biodiversity of Chile’s extreme environments to develop biotechnological solutions that help farmers face climate challenges. The company’s name, “Pewman,” meaning “to dream” in Mapudungun, reflects its innovative spirit and commitment to creating impactful products for both local and global markets.

Pewman has built a collection of over 2,000 microbial strains sourced from extreme environments, including Antarctica, the Atacama Desert, and volcanic zones. This unique resource has been instrumental in the development of CRIOPROTECT and NANOFORTE, two products transforming the agricultural market. Over the past five years, the company has earned recognition from organizations such as CORFO, FIA, and ANID, which have supported its research and development projects.

International Expansion: Taking Chilean Biotechnology to New Markets

Pewman Innovation’s success extends beyond Chile. The startup is expanding internationally, bringing its biotechnological solutions to key markets. In Peru, government funds have facilitated its entry, highlighting the country’s interest in adopting new agricultural technologies. In Canada, Pewman collaborates with A&L Biologicals to validate its products both technically and commercially. This partnership also enabled the introduction of VitTellus® Soil Health analysis technology in Chile, helping farmers optimize practices by assessing soil quality through microorganism-based metrics.

In France, Pewman is working with Business France and Astalia to position its products in a European market increasingly focused on innovative and sustainable solutions. With a local team on the ground, Pewman is opening new opportunities in Europe, demonstrating the effectiveness of its products and showcasing the value of Chilean science in agricultural biotechnology.

The Future: Constant Innovation Serving Agriculture

Pewman Innovation remains committed to researching and developing biotechnological solutions that help farmers tackle climate challenges. With a strong presence in Chile and expanding international markets, the company is emerging as a leader in agricultural biotechnology. The future of farming will be more resilient and sustainable, and Pewman is paving the way with solutions that not only protect crops but also optimize productivity in harmony with the environment.

For more information on how Pewman Innovation is transforming agriculture, visit www.pewmaninnovation.cl or follow us on social media. Find Pewman products at CALS branches.