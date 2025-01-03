The use of yeast could extend the life-span of berries

An initiative born in Chile, led by researchers at El Instituto de Investigaciones Agropecuarias (INIA) La Cruz, in collaboration with the University of Santiago, aims to extend the shelf life of the fruit and reduce post-harvest losses utilizing yeast.

The University of Santiago has a pool of 195 native strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast capable of producing gasotransmitters. The goal is to obtain a yeast strain capable of generating this gasotransmitter on the fruit for about one week to preserve the quality of fruits and vegetables during their post-harvest period while maintaining antimicrobial properties.

The final technology being developed is an economical, effective, sustainable, and viable alternative that both large and small producers can implement. According to INIA, its application is simple and does not require specialized training.

Currently, treatments with this natural gasotransmitter, generated by yeasts, are being applied to strawberries post-harvest at ambient temperature and during cold storage and fruit ripening.

Plants from nurseries will be brought to the INIA La Cruz facilities to conduct experiments under real conditions. The impact of these treatments on hormonal regulation and the expression of key genes in fruit ripening will be studied.