Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide. However, a new study highlighted strawberries as a natural and delicious way to support cardiometabolic health and control cholesterol, according to the California Strawberry Commission.

The research, conducted at the University of California at Davis and funded by the commission, consolidated the results of 47 clinical trials and 13 observational studies published between 2000 and 2023. The study revealed significant health benefits associated with regular consumption of strawberries (between 1 and 4 cups per day), especially for improving cardiometabolic health.

The study concluded that strawberries are packed with beneficial phytonutrients, such as polyphenols and fiber, which help lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels while reducing inflammation. This results in better overall heart health and improved management of cardiovascular risk factors.

Whether fresh, frozen, or freeze-dried, a daily dose of strawberries can have a substantial impact on cardiometabolic health, especially in people at increased risk for heart disease.

Furthermore, the study suggests that strawberries may help slow cognitive decline and protect against dementia, thanks to their rich flavonoid content. By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, strawberries contribute to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"Our review found that regular consumption of strawberries not only lowers cholesterol but also helps reduce inflammation, which is a key factor in heart disease. This means that simply adding a cup of strawberries to your daily routine can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular events," commented Ph.D. Roberta Holt, lead researcher of the study from the University of California Davis.

The study was published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

