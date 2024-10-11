Sorma Group unveils innovative fruit grading solutions

Leading post-harvest technology firm Sorma Group recently unveiled two innovative new grading solutions at this year's Fruit Attraction trade show. The first, PulpVision, is an optical sorter that can detect green, yellow, and red colors within kiwi fruit pulp. The second, BIOSCAN, measures the Brix (sugar content) of citrus, stone fruits, and tomatoes directly on the processing line.

Sorma Group also showcased the latest version of its HyperVision optical sorting platform, along with an updated InstanDefect-AI software. This AI-powered vision system can now more effectively detect a wide range of external and ripeness defects across all types of produce.

The PulpVision, BIOSCAN, and HyperVision systems all utilize Sorma's Sormatech platform, which features an innovative carrier design allowing rotation and transport of fruits 38-110mm in size. These modular systems can be assembled together or used individually.

The PulpVision sorter helps growers better manage kiwi fruit introduction to market by sorting based on pulp color. Fruits not yet at ideal color can be diverted to cold storage, while ripe fruit is made available for sale - improving the consumer experience. Operating at 15 kiwis per second, the PulpVision scans the entire fruit with 360-degree rotation.

BIOSCAN uses non-invasive near-infrared sensors to measure Brix levels in citrus, stone fruit, and tomatoes directly on the processing line. This real-time data allows for precise management and handling of the fruit to ensure quality.

Daniele Severi, Director of Sorma Ibérica's Technology Division, stated that these new products demonstrate Sorma's commitment to addressing the post-harvest needs of the fruit and vegetable industry with dedicated solutions that guarantee quality and competitiveness in global markets.