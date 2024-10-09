Smart irrigation market to grow 200% by 2031

The global smart irrigation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.74% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report by Verified Market Research.

The market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $3.48 billion by the end of the forecast period. If realized, this would mean a 200% growth over said period.

Governments are actively encouraging its adoption through rebates and subsidies, raising farmer awareness of the technology's benefits, and enabling increased crop yields with reduced water and fertilizer waste.

Additionally, as food production demands intensify amid water scarcity, smart irrigation solutions have emerged as a game-changer for large commercial farms and small agricultural operations.

Smart irrigation system monitors soil conditions, weather, plant water consumption, and the weather. These devices can automatically change watering schedules to guarantee that watering takes place at the appropriate moment.

This enables farmers to reduce drainage from over-watering saturated soils, prevent irrigating at the wrong time of day, and ultimately boost crop output by assuring adequate water delivery when needed.

The North American region holds the second-largest position in the global smart irrigation market. Continued government support is critical to increasing the adoption of these systems, with a focus on enhancing existing initiatives that promote water conservation and sustainable agriculture.

This could involve expanding subsidies or tax incentives to encourage farmers to adopt smart irrigation. New funding for research and development could spur innovation, leading to even more efficient irrigation technologies.