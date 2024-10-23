Washington State University is fundraising for a new plant growth facility

Washington State University announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for a new Plant Growth Facility at the Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center (TFREC).

Tree fruit scientists and college leaders will host a campaign kick-off, 3:30 to 5 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Wenatchee TFREC. The event is open to the public.

The University reported the facility will replace a 70-year-old structure in order to enhance WSU scientists' ability to "conduct research vital to Washington’s $10 billion tree fruit industry," and double the existing greenhouse space currently available to university professionals.

The facility will enable sophisticated environmental stress experiments, year-round disease research, root health tests, and pest-free plant growth, ensuring ongoing innovation serving Washington tree fruit. The space will also help attract and retain top scientists and students.

Kate Evans, WSU Pome Fruit Breeder, said the facility would support expanded screening of breeding material for diseases and provide room for broader research of new rootstocks.

“We do a good job of maximizing the facilities we have, but there’s a limit,” Evans said. “With the greenhouses, we’re way beyond it. The new growth facility will give our internationally renowned programs a way to expand into areas we’ve simply been stymied from entering.”

The University aims to raise $4.2 million in private funds. Contributions will directly support research and solutions tailored to the needs of Northwest tree fruit.

*Photo courtesy of Washington State University