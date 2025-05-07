Global melon market on a flat trend pattern, the United States remains main importer

The global melon market is expected to experience a growth in consumption and value from 2024 to 2035, according to Index Box World Melon Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights. Yet, melon consumption and value have remained relatively stable since 2022, when global consumption attained the maximum volume at 30 million tons.

The market performance is forecast to expand with an anticipated CAGR of +1.4% over the next decade, which is projected to bring the market volume to 35 million tons by the end of 2035. As for value, it's expected to increase with an anticipated CAGR of +1.5% during that same period, and projected to be valued at more than $36 billion.

This past year, consumption failed to regain momentum, and the market size stood at $31 billion, stable compared to last year.

From 2013 to 2024, the market value has increased by 1.1%, a number that has remained consistent over the years, with only minor fluctuations. Global consumption peaked at $31 billion in 2022.

Consumption

China is the country with the largest consumer and producer of melons, at 14 million tons, comprising nearly 50% of all volume consumption and production in the world. The Asian country is followed by India and Turkey, in both volume, value, and production.

In 2024, the highest levels of melon per capita consumption was registered in Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Italy, while the world average per capita consumption of melon was estimated at 3.7 kg per person.

Production

Last year, the amount of melons produced worldwide was estimated at 30 million tons and, in value terms, reached $31 billion in 2024 estimated in export price. Most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2016, and the highest export value was reached by the industry in 2017, when the production volume increased by 20% against the previous year.

·Global production peaked at $31 billion in 2022; however, from 2023 to 2024, production failed to regain momentum," the report states.

Yield decline slightly per hectare (ha) this 2024, the global yield peaked at 27 tons per ha in 2023, and then contracted in the following year.

Imports

The United States is the main importer of melons in the world, accounting for 30% of the total imports in the world, with the volume amounting to 567,000 tons. The North American country is followed by The Netherlands, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, which account for near 41% of world imports.

U.S. imports of melons decreased an average annual rate of -1.0% from 2013 to 2024, this was offset by an increase of imports in Saudi Arabia (+18.4%) and Spain (+4.2%).

Saudi Arabia emerged as the fastest-growing importer of melons in the worlds, the UAE, the Netherlands, Germany, and Canada, experienced a relatively flat trend pattern, and the UK, Portugal, and France saw a decrease in imports over the same period.

As for value, combined 42% share of global imports, the U.S. ($387M), the Netherlands ($200M) and Germany ($160M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2024.

Exports

Major exporters of melons are Guatemala, Spain, Brazil, China, the United States, Mexico and the Netherlands. All these countries represent more than two things of total export.

In value terms, Spain ($371M) remains the largest melon supplier worldwide, comprising 22% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was held by Guatemala, with an 11% share of global exports, as well as Brazil, with an 11% share.

According to the report, average melon export price stood at $882 per ton in 2024, waning by -1.6% against the previous year.