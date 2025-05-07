Taiwan blocks U.S. avocado imports over heavy metal levels

May 07 , 2025
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed that customs officials intercepted several batches of avocados exported to Taiwan after being found to contain excessive levels of the heavy metal cadmium. 

The shipment corresponds to 3,796.8kg of avocados imported by two separate companies, Chiawei Enterprise Co. and Ourmart Marketing Co. 

According to the agency, the shipments contained cadmium levels ranging from 0.08 to 0.12 ppm, surpassing Taiwan’s permissible limit of 0.05 ppm. 

The FDA said all noncompliant products were either returned to their country of origin or destroyed at the border and did not enter the local market.

In 2024, the U.S. exported $262 million worth of fresh fruits to Taiwan, one of the top six export categories. 

FDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu informed that the inspection rate for avocado importers will be raised to 20 to 50 percent. 

Source: Taipei Times

