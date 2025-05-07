By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Global sales and marketing platform Frutura today announced that Frutura LLC, Dayka & Hackett (U.S.), Subsole (Chile), and Frutura Uruguay join Agrícola Don Ricardo (Peru), as certified B Corporation (B Corp).

This certification marks the beginning of an ongoing journey and commitment to sustainability, accountability, and transparency in corporate protocols, the company said in a release. This certification is made by B Lab, a leader in economic systems change, whose global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business.

“Because one of Frutura’s central principles is the championing of ethical and responsible business practices in large-scale farming, being B Corp Certified was a priority from the outset,” said Frutura CEO David Krause. “But until we began the process, I didn’t have a full appreciation for the meticulous work it would take over several years. Everyone at Frutura is indebted to our colleagues who worked tirelessly to make B Corp Certification a broader reality for our enterprise. I’m very grateful.”

Meaningful progress has been made across Frutura in priority impact areas, including advancing climate stability, reducing waste, improving water security, empowering individual growth, and enhancing regional well-being. Examples include:

Dayka & Hackett improved energy efficiency across its operations by 36%, with just under 50% of its consumed electricity generated by the company’s on-site solar panels.

Frutura Uruguay invested in new, highly efficient fertigation technology on 1,000+ acres of citrus production, reducing water use by over 30% compared to previous irrigation methods.

In 2024, Subsole changed their policy to extend complementary health insurance to all of the company’s employees - a six-fold year-over-year increase. This allows all Subsole employees, and their families if they choose, to access benefits that Chile’s public and private health insurance systems do not cover.

“We believe what gets measured, gets managed,” said Jesse Last, Frutura’s VP of Sustainability. “B Corp Certification takes this approach, and Frutura spent the better part of a year investing in the establishment of baselines, platform-wide, against which we track our performance. This ongoing assessment drives continuous improvement. To me, it feels foundational to living our values and achieving our vision for a sustainable future of fruit.”

"Frutura’s commitment to impact is baked into the company’s ethos vs being a nice-to-have that wanes as internal or marketing-facing priorities shift. It is also foundational to Frutura’s customer-first approach as produce retailers are keen to be responsive to consumer demand for high-quality fruit, grown sustainably,” Krause added.

To maintain certification, companies must undertake the assessment and verification process every three years, demonstrating ongoing commitment to B Lab’s high standards, which are always improving, with continual input from expert stakeholders. By joining this global community, Frutura will have the opportunity for continued improvement in optimal social and environmental business practices that B Lab and B Corp Certified companies all value.

