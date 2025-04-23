Cosco Shipping says U.S. actions on China's logistics and shipbuilding are discriminatory

In a press release statement, Cosco Shipping said the decision by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to investigate China's maritime logistics and shipbuilding is discriminatory.

“We firmly oppose the accusations and the subsequent measures,” the shipping company stated. "Such measures not only distort fair competition and impede the normal functioning of the global shipping industry, but also threaten its stable and sustainable development. Ultimately, these actions risk undermining the security, resilience, and orderly operation of global industrial and supply chains."

The United States Trade Representative announced it will implement a series of tariffs after 180 days, including fees on vessel owners and operators of China-based vessels, based on net tonnage per U.S. voyage, increasing incrementally over the following years, and fees on foreign-built car carrier vessels based on their capacity.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting global trade and providing reliable, high-quality logistics and commercial transportation solutions to our customers around the world," Cosco added. "Looking ahead, we will continue to safeguard the interests of our customers while offering a broad range of dependable services."