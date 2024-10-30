Brazil's fruit exports see value increase in 2024

Brazil's fruit exports saw a significant increase in value between January and August this year, led by mangoes and lemons, according to Abrafrutas.

From January to September, the value of fruit exports rose by 8.51% compared to the same period in 2023, while export volumes fell by 3.34%.

“This reflects the challenges faced by national production,” Abrafrutas stated, citing official data from AgroStat/Mapa.

Some fruits experienced a slight decline in exports due to adverse weather, including excessive rainfall that affected producing regions during the year’s first six months.

Mangoes, Lemons, and Melons

The total value of mango exports grew 46.19%, rising from $147 million in 2023 to $215 million in 2024. Despite this substantial increase in value, the volume of mangoes exported declined slightly by 0.16% to 141,000 tons.

“This phenomenon reflects a rise in the fruit’s international price, offsetting the slight decrease in volume due to weather conditions that affected the harvest,” the report noted.

Lemons and limes saw a 14.52% increase in value, reaching $155.7 million, with export volume up by 9.16%, indicating strong international demand.

For melons, the export value rose 7.72%, surpassing $102 million, with volume increasing by 12.92% to over 133,000 tons. This growth reflects production recovery in areas less affected by rainfall.

Decline

Grapes experienced a decline in export value, with a 48.79% decrease in value and a 54.32% reduction in exported volume.

The decline in grape exports is attributed to excessive rainfall, which impacted production and limited the availability of grapes for export.