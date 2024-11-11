Wildfire in California has destroyed hundreds of structures in less than two days

A wildfire in Southern California has destroyed 132 structures, mostly homes, in less than two days, fire officials said.

The Associated Press reports that powerful winds fueled the fast-moving Mountain Fire, which destroyed "dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for 'extreme and life-threatening' blazes."

The fire has prompted the evacuation of more than 10,000 people after threatening "3,500 structures in suburban communities, ranches and agricultural areas around Camarillo," according to a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom.

The governor has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County, where the fire has burned at least 19,643 acres, forcing residents to evacuate, destroying homes, and threatening critical infrastructure.

The fire expanded rapidly, growing from less than half a square mile to 16 square miles (62 square kilometers) in a little more than five hours.

Forecasters issued red flag warnings through Thursday, covering areas from California’s central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into northern counties, where strong winds were also expected.

California’s statewide wildfire update shows a significant increase in the number of acres burned this year compared to last year. As of Monday, Cal Fire reported that more than 1 million acres have burned since the start of the year, compared to just 308,000 acres during the same period last year.

It is still too early to assess the wildfire’s effects on crops or farmland.

This is a developing story.