China welcomed its first shipment of Tanzanian avocados as the container arrived at Mr. Avocado’s South China Ripening and Distribution Center. This milestone marks the successful collaboration between Mr. Avocado, Tanzanian grower Africado, and Westfalia South Africa, making it possible to bring Tanzanian avocados to Chinese consumers for the first time.

Related news: Mr. Avocado introduces two new ripening centers in China

For years, Chinese and Tanzanian authorities have been working closely to open China’s market to Tanzanian avocados. Africado, Tanzania’s largest avocado grower and exporter, is known for its vast operations, recognized as a leading producer in the region, Africado’s expertise in avocado cultivation brings premium-quality avocados to China.

Mr. Avocado, the pioneer of professional avocado ripening and distribution in China, has played a key role in transforming the country’s avocado market. With avocado consumption rapidly growing among Chinese consumers, ripened avocados have become a top trend in the retail industry. This development opens up significant opportunities to meet the rising demand for fresh, ready-to-eat avocados in China.Mr.Avocado currently holds a 70% market share among highend retailers in the Chinese market.

Currently, Mr. Avocado operates four ripening centers and ten repacking centers across China, serving high-end retail clients nationwide. With the arrival of Tanzanian avocados, Mr. Avocado’s supply chain expands, enabling the company to offer even greater quality and cost-efficiency to retail partners throughout the country.

This new Tanzanian avocado partnership between Mr.Avocado, Africado and Westfalia South Africa aims to bring high-quality Tanzanian Avocado to consumers in China, strengthening ties between Tanzania and China’s fresh produce sectors.

Mr.Avocado牛油果先生

Tel：+86 400-820-2583