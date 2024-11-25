The impact of almond consumption on physical recovery

The Almond Board of California reported that a new study found that consuming almonds regularly can aid physical recovery by reducing muscle soreness and damage while improving muscle performance.

These findings add to the growing body of scientific evidence on how almonds affect recovery after physical activity.

Previous studies investigated the effect of almonds on feelings of fatigue and exercise metabolism, and looked at the impact of almond consumption on feelings of soreness and muscle performance.

Now, the present randomized, crossover study published in Current Developments in Nutrition and funded by the Almond Board of California involved 26 middle-aged adults who exercised one to four hours per week and were at a healthy weight or slightly overweight.

Participants consumed 57 grams of whole raw almonds, or a caloric ration equivalent to 86 grams of unsalted pretzels, every day for eight weeks

After eight weeks of eating almonds or the control food, with a four-week non-consumption period between the two interventions, participants performed a 30-minute run on a treadmill to induce muscle damage. They then immediately received their daily ration of almonds or pretzels.

Participants continued to eat the daily portions for three days after the race.

The researchers measured people's perceived muscle soreness, muscle performance (assessed by a muscle contraction test and a vertical jump), and blood markers of muscle damage/inflammation (creatine kinase, C-reactive protein, myoglobin, and antioxidant capacity) before the race and at 24, 48, and 72 hours after the race.

Results of almond consumption

During recovery from exercise (up to 72 hours after treadmill running), the almond group, compared to the control group, presented:

Lower levels of creatine kinase (CK), a marker of muscle damage.

A more rapid decline in CK levels after 72 hours, which may indicate a faster rate of recovery.

Improved muscle performance at 24 and 72 hours.

Moderate reduction in pain rates after maximal contraction at 24 (37% less) and 48 hours (33% less).

Almond Board of California reported that there were no differences in other biochemical markers of muscle damage and inflammation (such as C-reactive protein, myoglobin concentrations and total antioxidant capacity).

It should be noted that the research looked at non-smoking adults who exercised between one and four hours a week and were at a healthy weight or slightly overweight, so the results may not be applicable to people with other demographic and health characteristics.

Future studies should consider measurements over a longer recovery period.In summary, consumption of 57 grams of almonds as a snack for eight weeks modestly reduced pain rates, helped maintain muscle strength, and reduced muscle damage after exercise.

Nutrient contribution of almonds

28 grams of almonds provide 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 13 grams of unsaturated fat, only 1 gram of saturated fat and 15 essential nutrients, including 77 mg of magnesium (18.3% DV), 210 mg of potassium (4% DV) and 7.27 mg of vitamin E (50% DV), making them an excellent snack for a healthy, active lifestyle.