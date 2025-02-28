Research finds long-term grape consumption linked with improved muscle health

A study from Western New England University (WNE) suggests that regularly eating grapes can positively impact muscle gene expression, with particularly strong effects in females.

The research, recently published in the journal Foods, found that daily grape consumption alters muscle gene expression in ways that promote lean muscle mass and reduce markers of muscle degeneration.

“This study provides compelling evidence that grapes have the potential to enhance muscle health at the genetic level,” said Dr. John Pezzuto, senior investigator of the study and professor and dean of the WNE College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Alterations in muscle gene expression resulted in male and female muscle characteristics becoming more similar on a metabolic level.

The Role of Nutrigenomics

Nutrigenomics, the study of how diet influences gene expression, played a central role in this research. Grapes, rich in natural compounds called phytochemicals, have been shown to impact various aspects of health, from heart and kidney function to skin and eye health.

In this study, researchers examined the effects of consuming two servings of grapes per day on muscle gene expression patterns. The results demonstrated that grape consumption altered over 20,000 genes, significantly influencing muscle metabolism.

The study also revealed that genes associated with good muscle health—such as those linked to lean muscle mass—were elevated, while genes tied to muscle deterioration were suppressed. These findings suggest that dietary interventions, like adding grapes to one’s diet, could serve as a complementary approach to traditional muscle maintenance strategies, such as exercise and protein-rich nutrition.

Future Research Directions

The WNE research team aims to further investigate the mechanisms behind these genetic changes and determine how quickly they occur in human subjects. As the field of nutrigenomics continues to evolve, this study opens the door for new dietary approaches to muscle health across different age groups.

Source: WNE