Daily mango consumption may improve insulin sensitivity

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients found that daily mango consumption may lower insulin levels and enhance insulin sensitivity in overweight or obese adults experiencing chronic low-grade inflammation.

Conducted at the Illinois Institute of Technology with 48 adults aged 20 to 60, the study compared the effects of fresh mangos to a calorie-matched control food, on inflammation and insulin sensitivity. Participants consuming mangos exhibited significant reductions in insulin resistance, as measured by the Homeostasis Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR). Additionally, improvements in beta-cell function (insulin production and release) were noted using the disposition index (DI).

After a four-week intervention, the mango group showed significantly lower insulin concentrations during an oral glucose tolerance test compared to baseline, while no changes were observed in the control group.

“Our study indicates that incorporating fresh mangos into the diet may provide an accessible way for those who are overweight or obese to enhance insulin function and decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes,” Professor of Food Science and Nutrition Indika Edirisinghe, PhD, noted.

Importantly, while maintaining comparable caloric intake, participants in the mango group did not experience changes in body composition, whereas the control group showed a slight increase in weight.

Other markers of inflammation and glucose levels did not differ significantly between the two groups, suggesting that fresh mangos could be a healthier alternative to similar sweet treats.

Edirisinghe emphasized that the observed improvement in insulin sensitivity without corresponding weight gain challenges the perception that the natural sugar in mangos negatively impacts obesity and diabetes. While the specific mechanisms remain unclear, improved antioxidant status from mango consumption may play a role in regulating blood glucose levels.

These findings highlight the importance of incorporating fresh fruits, particularly mangos, into dietary habits that support heart health, blood sugar control, and overall wellness.

The mangos consumed were a combination of Kent and Keitt varieties, and aside from the intervention or control food, participants maintained their usual diet and lifestyle. The study utilized a randomized, placebo-controlled, single-blinded design over four weeks in real-life conditions, enabling thorough evaluations of fasting and postprandial glycemic responses.

*This study was supported through an unrestricted grant from the National Mango Board (NMB). NMB had no influence over the study or its findings.