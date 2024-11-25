Trump announced former White House aid, Brooke Rollins as his pick to be the new USDA secretary.

Rollins is President-elect Donald Trump's former director of the Domestic Policy Council and assistant for Strategic Initiatives during his first administration. A Texas A&M University graduate with a degree in agricultural development and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law, Rollins would succeed Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden's agriculture secretary pick.

In the statement announcing Rollins's appointment, President Trump said her commitment to supporting the American farmer's defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none, adding that her accolades and leadership make her a great choice to "spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country."

As the second woman to lead the department, Rollins will oversee nearly 100,000 employees and federal/state programs related to farming, forestry, ranching, food quality, and nutrition.

The Agriculture Department operates a $430 billion-plus yearly budget, shaping nearly every part of the country’s $1.5 trillion food and agriculture industry.

After the announcement, Rollins released a statement on X thanking President Trump "for the opportunity to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture," adding that she's honored to fight for American farmers and the Nation's agricultural communities.

"This is big stuff for a small-town ag girl from Glen Rose, TX," she added. "Truly the American Dream at its greatest."

Rollins was the last of Trump's cabinet choices, the President also announced the appointment of Martin Makary as leader of the Food and Drug Administration.