Kroger names new CMO

November 26 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Kroger names new CMO

In a press release, Kroger announced that Mary Ellen Adcock is the company's new Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. Adcock will be succeeding Stuart Aitken who will remain in his role through December 31, 2024. 

Mary Ellen Adcock joined Kroger in 1999 in the company's manufacturing division, where she held a variety of leadership positions. In 2009, she was promoted to vice president of deli/bakery manufacturing, and in 2012, Adcock became vice president of natural foods. In 2014, she led merchandising and operations for the Columbus division.

Mary Ellen Adcock named Kroger's chief merchandising and operating officer

Adcock was promoted to group vice president of retail operations in 2016 and named senior vice president of retail operations in 2019. In 2022, Adcock was a Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer.

Adcock served as Kroger's senior vice president of operations since 2019. In this role, she leads strategic operations for the company's more than 2,700 stores across 35 states supporting more than 416,000 associates and serving 11 million customers every day.

Adcock oversees customer experience, associate experience, asset protection, process change, and productivity improvement initiatives and is responsible for maintaining the highest food safety and regulatory standards.

The organization added that "as senior vice president of operations, Adcock has delivered more than $1 billion in annual operations savings for six consecutive years," which provided Kroger the ability to einvest those savings to consistently lower prices for customers and increase wages for associates. 

Adcock achieved this efficiency goal while also improving the customer and associate experience by developing Kroger's Full, Fresh & Friendly: Every Customer Every Time program.

You might also be interested in


U.S. government invests $580M in port improvements to strengthen supply chains
Unifrutti welcomes Verfrut to its global platform completing strategic acquisition in Latin America
Agronometrics in Charts: Peru's agricultural exports set to exceed $11.5B by year-end
Is Mexico the top avocado consumer globally?
Case Study: Netherlands export data and the use of the degree of certainty tool
Chile and Brazil sign a series of trade and food market opening agreements
Agronometric's new global blueberry tool to visualize the data
The Top Seven

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands