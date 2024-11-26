What does humanity have in common with blueberries?

Guest article by Diego Castagnasso, a fresh produce and blueberry industry expert. Loud, opinionated, INFORMED! Diego, writes DC’s B-Side’s newsletter as he speaks and speaks as he writes. You can subscribe, under your own peril, to his newsletter here or visit his less fun (for now) website Drip Consulting.

… as well as more and more tons of blueberries each year.

So what is Africa offering?

a lot… and is growing

Let's take a look

Clearly, Morocco and South Africa are the leading exporters of the continent…

The second tear exporters are Zimbabwe by a long shot and Egypt, with Zambia pushing from behind.

But the cradle of the human race has a third “wave” of exporters led by Namibia.

Where are these guys sending the fruit to…?

They are sending their fruit mainly to Europe.

By far the most important market, but there are many reasons for that…

....proximity, and probably that a great deal of the investors in many of the farms might be from Europe.

In any case, Asia is clearly in the scope and a solid second Market for the African fruit, while America is in a comfortable third place.

If you take a closer look, South Africa and Morocco are not competing, most of the time.

In the south, South Africa seems to have a good relationship with Zimbabwe, they complement each other…

At least for now....!!

But in the north, I don’t see Morocco, the continent’s leader, working that well with Egypt…

And not only in the blueberry market…

Let's see how this relation goes…

Meanwhile, Europe will become the scene of a “BLUE WAR”, with fruit arriving from Peru, Chile, South Africa, and the first blues from Morocco.

Take your seat, get your popcorn, some nachos, and your soda/beer, and enjoy the show…

PS1: Peru’s main market is still the US, but Europe is not far

So what would be the strategy in the next 10 weeks?

Take into account that the fruit from South America needs at least 3/4 weeks to arrive in Europe, and South Africa’s fruit is more or less the same, but Morocco is just a few days away.

