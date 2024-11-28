Poland opposes EU-Mercosur trade deal

Poland joined France in standing against the European Union-Mercosur free trade deal with several South American countries because it would hurt the country's producers.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the agreement would expose European farmers to unfair competition, citing concern for his country's food security, an opinion that France representatives reinforced.

Poland's agriculture ministry voiced serious reservations regarding the trade deal, warning that "Polish and European producers could be ousted from the EU market" if signed.

EU farmers have voiced their discontent against the deal with the Mercosur bloc that includes Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay, with several protests arising in several EU countries, including French producers bringing tractors near the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The proposed free trade deal reached an agreement in 2019 after twenty years of negotiations, but final texts have not been finalized, signed, or ratified.

France, the EU's largest agriculture producer, has been trying to convince other European Union members to form a blocking minority against the deal.