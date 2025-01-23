European citrus producers unite to tackle sector’s issues

Representatives from the citrus sector in Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal united during the Citrus Contact Group meeting held in Corsica to address the most pressing challenges facing citrus production in Southern Europe.

Spain's Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) presented its main concerns regarding common difficulties faced by the four countries.

These issues include unfair competition posed by imports from third countries, the detection of quarantine pests and diseases at entry points, health alerts due to exceedances of the Maximum Residue Limit (MRL), challenges in controlling established pests in Europe, and labor shortages, particularly of skilled workers needed for crop management.

The Citrus Contact Group, which facilitates communication between agricultural organizations and the Ministries of Agriculture in these four EU member states, reviewed the progress of the 2024-25 citrus season.

This season is characterized by a decline in the harvest in Spain and the Valencian Community due to adverse climatic conditions and challenges in managing pest outbreaks. Despite these difficulties, prices at origin are reported to be similar to or even lower than those from the previous year.

AVA-ASAJA strongly criticized the EU for entering trade agreements with third countries that foster unfair competition and diminish the competitiveness of European citrus producers. They specifically pointed to the effects of imports from South Africa during the first half of the season and Egypt in the latter half, which is now beginning to make its mark.

The agricultural organization also cautioned against the potential negative impacts of the Mercosur treaty, given that Brazil is a leading producer and processor of orange juice.

Regarding pests and diseases, AVA-ASAJA expressed the shared concern among the four countries about the potential arrival of Huanglongbing (HLB), regarded as the worst citrus disease globally and currently without a cure.

The association warned that the vectors responsible for transmitting this bacterium are advancing through the Mediterranean basin and urged the EU to prepare to prevent and, if necessary, respond decisively to this feared disease.

