South Africa's citrus trade relationship with India continues to thrive

In the latest From The Desk of the CEO of South Africa's Citrus Growers' Association, CEO Justin Chadwick highlights the importance of quick commerce platforms as a South African citrus promotion tactic in India and mentions the strong trading ties between countries.

The CEO says that this past week's"India South Africa Business Conclaves in both New Delhi and Mumbai reinforced the strong relations between the two countries and built on the green shoots of trade," adding that apples and citrus exports to India have tripled.

90% of Indian imported pears come from South Africa, and citrus exports to India have increased by 20,000 tons in four years. "The market was traditionally mostly oranges and mandarins now contribute almost a third to the citrus exports from South Africa. There is also potential to grow lemon and grapefruit volumes," Chadwick added.

He adds that India is a great market because it is at the cutting edge of the digital revolution and calls its e-commerce implementation "impressive." This concept, Quick Commerce, is taking off in India, he explains, adding that platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto are doing a great job of delivering groceries under 10 minutes and highlighting imported products.

"Move over e-commerce, here comes quick commerce," he said.