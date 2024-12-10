Mercosur and the European Union sign trade agreement

During the LXV Summit of Presidents of the Member States of Mercosur and Associated States held in Montevideo, Uruguay, The European Union and Mercosur countries signed a trade agreement after 25 years of negotiations between the two blocks.

The deal is one of the largest free trade agreements ever signed, covering 449 million consumers and a combined GDP of $18.59 trillion.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou pointed out that this is not just about commercial exchange, and should be seen not only as a solution but as an opportunity, where the pace of progress will depend on each country, saying the advancement should be "small, but safe and certain steps should be taken, all in the same direction."

In behalf of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that the finalization of the agreement is a historic milestone.

“We are strengthening this unique alliance like never before,” she said, adding that this agreement sends a “clear and powerful” message to the world, demonstrating that democracies can support each other.

“This agreement is not just an economic opportunity, but also a political necessity,” the leader clarified, and stated that this investment and trade partnership will create a market of 700 million consumers, strengthen value chains, develop strategic industries, support innovation, and create new job opportunities.

Among the products that gained easier access to the European market are fresh fruits, including avocados, lemons, melons, and grapes, which will have their tariffs eliminated in 7 years. Coffee in various forms (green, roasted, and soluble), with tariffs reduced to zero during the same period time. Meat and ethanol will have preferential quotas and a gradual elimination of tariffs.

"The Mercosur-European Union Agreement is a historic milestone that not only promotes economic integration between the blocs but also recognizes the excellence of Brazilian producers, who already meet the highest international standards. This progress justly acknowledges the competitiveness of our fruits in the European market, eliminating barriers that have limited our growth potential for years. We are ready to consolidate fruit farming as a strategic sector for Brazilian agribusiness," stated Guilherme Coelho, president of Abrafrutas.

In Europe, agricultural groups have advocated against the agreement's completion. EU farmers have voiced their discontent against the deal with the Mercosur bloc that includes Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay, with several protests arising in several EU countries, including French producers bringing tractors near the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) urged the Spanish government not to ratify the agreement without establishing "mirror clauses," as it particularly harms key products in Valencian agriculture, such as rice—60,000 tons would enter each year duty-free—citrus fruits (with Brazil being the world’s leading producer of orange juice), and livestock, especially beef and poultry.

Last month, Poland joined France in standing against the free trade deal, saying it would hurt the country's producers. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the agreement would expose European farmers to unfair competition, citing concern for his country's food security, an opinion that France representatives reinforced.

*Main Photo, Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou