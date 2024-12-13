Bananas are the most popular fruit in France

Bananas are experiencing real momentum in the French market. Thanks to their numerous advantages in terms of versatility, nutritional benefits, and accessibility, bananas have seen uninterrupted growth in recent years.

They are the most consumed fruit in France, holding an 18% market share by volume among fruits, according to the International Banana Association (AIB).

For years, bananas have been among the most popular fruits in France. The amount of fruit purchased by French households increased by 6% between 2020 and 2024.

This growth has been supported by retail prices that have remained very affordable (€1.86/kg on average in 2024), with a contained rise (+7% over four years) despite the inflationary context during this period.

According to the AIB, this growth contrasts with a global context marked by major challenges, including climate change, logistics, and economic pressures.

“At a time when international trade is slowing down, a shared responsibility is needed to ensure the availability and sustainability of this emblematic fruit,” it said.

In France, the banana sector has so far been able to adapt thanks to the efforts of all those involved. While the benefits of transitions to CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) are well known, they also entail managing various risks (agricultural, logistical, etc.) due to increasing uncertainties.

Meeting these new challenges while maintaining product accessibility requires collective commitment.

The future of banana consumption in France depends on shared responsibility. “This is essential if we are to contribute to defending the values of the product,” said the AIB.

“As an industry, our responsibility is to ensure that bananas remain accessible to as many people as possible while meeting the challenges of a changing market,” commented Philippe Pons, president of the AIB.