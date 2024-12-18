COP29: Actions required to secure global food chains

Press release

Nature's Pride, the European market leader in exotic fruit and vegetables, is calling on the business community to take action to secure a future-proof food chain. At the COP29 climate summit hosted in Baku, CEO Adriëlle Dankier emphasized the importance of shared responsibility and collaboration in combining commercial success with care for people and nature.

The next step

Nature's Pride has taken a pioneering role in increasing food production's sustainability for years. With almost 400 growers located in 53 countries, Nature’s Pride is committed to concrete chain-wide collaboration to make an impact truly. Adriëlle Dankier emphasized that it is not just about healthy food for today. “The next generation is dependent on the choices we make today. We must take the necessary action now and seek impactful collaborations in the supply chain. Because only by working together, sharing knowledge, and leveraging each other's talents can we ensure that everyone enjoys healthy food today – and tomorrow."

Care for people and nature

Attending the recent climate summit in Baku was a unique opportunity for Nature’s Pride to raise international awareness of their vision of sustainable food production. The company shared its message as a member of the Dutch delegation at the summit and in an interview series about leading companies that integrate the principles of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals into their organization's core and act as an inspirational example for the entire supply chain.

In the interview, Adriëlle Dankier explains that since its foundation almost 25 years ago, care for people and nature has always been an integral part of the philosophy at Nature's Pride. Nature's Pride is a frontrunner in the sector, from social wellbeing to responsible water use, climate, and biodiversity. In 2011, the company was the first in the fruit and vegetable sector to implement social audits and has now audited almost 100% of its products. Nature's Pride is also firmly committed to responsible water practices and SBTi-approved CO2 reduction and is pioneering biodiversity conservation initiatives.

Future-proof

By continuing to integrate sustainability into its operations, Nature's Pride demonstrates how the company combines commercial success and a responsibility to create a future-proof and resilient food system. The company recognizes that progress is only possible through joint action that unites chain partners, the public sector, and communities worldwide to accelerate the chain's sustainability.

Adriëlle Dankier says: “To continue making progress - because there are always new goals - we make every effort to ensure others are aware that we have no future if we fail to take good care of people and nature. Sustainability is the ability to sustain your business. We believe that if you are intrinsically motivated to drive change, dare to take steps and inspire others to join in. You really can make an immensely significant impact. If other organizations collaborate with us in this way, they will also have the opportunity to form a firm foundation to achieve their sustainability ambitions. This aligns with our vision that economic growth is integrally linked with everyone's responsibility to contribute to caring for people and nature. Only then can we let everyone enjoy exotic fruit and vegetables today and tomorrow!"